Police issue message to people of Chesterfield after two alleged murders in town

A senior police officer has moved to reassure Chesterfield residents after two recent murder investigations in the town.

Superintendent Gareth Meadows, who is in charge of policing in the north of Derbyshire, has provided a statement to the Derbyshire Times following the deaths of Graham Snell and Phillip Allen.

Supt Meadows said: "In recent weeks there have been a small number of high-profile cases which understandably may have caused concern to the local community of Chesterfield. The resulting investigations have led to arrests, charges and remands to court.

"However, I would like to reassure residents that these cases are rare and are not representative of day-to-day life in the town.

"Like all large towns, Chesterfield is not without its problems, but we are on hand to deal with incidents when they arise and to work in partnership with local residents and other agencies to keep our community safe."

Graham Snell, 71, of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, was reported missing on June 30 after he was last seen in Chesterfield town centre on June 19.

Derbyshire police initially launched a missing person appeal but information came to light which turned it into a murder investigation.

On July 11, police divers searched a pond on Newland Gardens, Newbold, for the body parts of Mr Snell after officers revealed that he was dismembered.

Daniel Walsh, 29, of Marsden Street, Chesterfield, is to go on trial later this year accused of the the murder of Mr Snell. He denies the charge.

A second man, aged 31, was arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and has since been released on police bail.

Phillip Allen, 47, was allegedly assaulted on Birchover Court, Highfield Lane, Chesterfield, on June 27.

Mr Allen was taken to hospital with head injuries where he remained until he died on July 17.

Jordan Maltby, 26, of Gloucester Road, Chesterfield, was charged with the murder or Mr Allen and is next due to appear in court on September 10.

A 27-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of murder and has now been released on bail.

