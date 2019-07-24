This is when new Lidl supermarket will open in Chesterfield

The Lidl supermarket on Chatsworth Road in Chesterfield will open on August 15, it has been revealed.

The German company is relocating its existing store from Foljambe Road to Chatsworth Road - creating up to 20 new jobs.

Lidl was founded in Germany in 1930.

A Lidl spokesperson said: "Our Chatsworth Road store will open on August 15.

"Our existing store on Foljambe Road will close the evening of August 14.

"We are currently considering options for this site and will update local residents in due course."

Nearly 150 car parking spaces will be provided as part of the multi-million pound investment and Lidl has also been told it must install a cycle route to serve the site.

The company also has outline planning permission for eight homes to be built on land off Goytside Road and five homes to be built on land at the junction of Factory Street and Goytside Road, close to where the store will be.