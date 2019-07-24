Chesterfield's new multi-storey car park to officially open next week

The new multi-storey car park at Saltergate in Chesterfield will officially open on Monday.

Opinion is divided about the appearance of the prominent building, which is part of the £19.9million Northern Gateway project.

According to owners Chesterfield Borough Council, the 526-space car park will have wider spaces than the previous car park it replaces.

Councillor Terry Gilby, the council's cabinet member for economic growth, said: "This secure car park is open 24 hours a day, all year round so I am sure it will serve shoppers, those staying at the new Premier Inn hotel on Elder Way and commuters.

"We are committed to serving and supporting communities by investing in new facilities such as this to make the town a great place to live and visit.

"It's a priority to make Chesterfield a thriving borough.

"This is the latest regeneration project that is helping to develop the town centre and I'm confident it will be well-used for years to come.

"With the number of electric vehicles on our roads rising, we made it a priority to have six charging points available at Saltergate, with this number rising to 16 depending on the demand."

Responding to concerns about the look of the new car park, Coun Gilby previously said: "The design for the car park was chosen to blend in well with the surrounding area, including the plans for the new enterprise centre on part of the site of Holywell Cross (Donut) car park. In addition to this the red colour scheme is also in line with the council's brand."