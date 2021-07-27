North Derbyshire residents 'understandably concerned' by plans for 300 new homes

Plans for the new homes on Coupe Lane, Old Tupton, have been resubmitted to North East Derbyshire District Council.

People living nearby say the development will have a ‘huge, insurmountable’ impact on the village and surrounding area.

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley who says residents are ‘understandably concerned’ about the plans, organised an online meeting for people to give their views.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley is opposed to the development in Old Tupton

Conservative Mr Rowley, who is opposing the development alongside Councillor Charlotte Cupit, member for Clay Cross North, said the return of the planning application had not been welcomed by residents nearby.

“Last week’s meeting was a great opportunity to talk with residents about this application and to go through how people could comment on it, should they wish,” he said.

"I know that a number of residents understandably are concerned about the application and so it was good that myself and Charlotte had the opportunity to hear more from residents and to highlight what to do if they were concerned.”

The fields where developers want to build up to 300 new homes.

Plans were originally submitted for the site, to the north and west of Coupe Lane, in 2017 and faced fierce opposition from residents nearby.

New revised plans were pitched to North East Derbyshire District Council last month – and have also prompted a backlash from villagers.

Dozens of residents have already written to object to the latest application.

David Kirkwood said it will have ‘a huge impact on the local environment’.

And Camille Ramshaw, of Old Tupton, said: “Can I ask the councillors to please use your common sense, listen to the locals, listen to the district council, listen to the MP, these houses are not wanted and not needed!”

Mr Rowley said: “We had a really useful discussion about the impact on the local area, on infrastructure, on roads and on what happens in the planning process next.

"If any local resident is concerned about this application, myself and Charlotte would encourage them to raise their concerns to the District Council now so that they are considered when a decision is made later in the year.”

Developers the Pegasus Group promise ‘a high quality development that is sensitive to the local context’.