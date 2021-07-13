Have your say on controversial new 300-home development near Chesterfield

Plans for the new homes on Coupe Lane, Old Tupton, have been resubmitted to North East Derbyshire District Council.

People living nearby say the development will have a ‘huge, insurmountable’ impact on the village.

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley has now organised an online meeting when people will be able to give their views on Friday, July 16.

The site of the 300-home development planned on Coupe Lane.

Conservative Mr Rowley, who is organising the meeting alongside the area’s county councillor, Coun Charlotte Cupit, urged people to get involved.

“The return of this planning application has not been welcomed by the local community,” he said.

“I know residents have concerns and also want to understand about how they can get involved in the planning process.

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley.

"Charlotte and I are continuing to oppose the application and that is why we are holding this online meeting on Friday evening so residents have the opportunity to find out more about the process, how they can comment and what are the best things to focus on. Every local resident is welcome.”

Plans were originally submitted for the site, to the north and west of Coupe Lane, in 2017 and faced fierce opposition from residents nearby.

New revised plans were pitched to the council last month – and have also prompted a backlash from villagers.

Mrs C Johnson, of Old Tupton, wrote in a letter to the Derbyshire Times: “All the residents and local agencies and Clay Cross Parish Council raised serious concerns as to why this must not go ahead in 2017.

"So now it has been resubmitted in 2021. I have to ask why?

“Well I can see from this application that North East state openly only a small proportion of applications are determined at a planning committee.

“How is that fair or reasonable? This has a huge, insurmountable affect on Old Tupton.”

Developers the Pegasus Group promise ‘a high quality development that is sensitive to the local context’.

The meeting will be held by Zoom on Friday, July 16 at 5.30pm. Residents wishing to join should email [email protected] for joining details in advance.