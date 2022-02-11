New plans to demolish well-known north Derbyshire pub

The former Blacksmiths Arms, on Barbers Row, Renishaw, currently stands empty next to the A6135 and developers say its deteriorating condition means the building should be demolished.

They plan to replace it with a new-build structure housing a shop and residential accommodation.

New plans to bulldoze a prominent north Derbyshire pub and replace it with a shop have been submitted to council chiefs. Image: Google Maps.

Architects Keystone Design and Build Yorkshire say the shop will be on the ground floor with the home on the ground floor and first floor.

In planning documents submitted to Bolsover District Council, they said: “The existing accommodation comprises a two-storey vacant building which has previously been a public house with residential accommodation plus a number of outbuildings and a car parking area the south.

"The car parking area extends east to west across the rear of the building towards Barber’s Row.

"To the east is a large garden area formerly used as a beer garden.

"To the west of the site is a restaurant and to the north, east and south are fields with adjacent housing off Low Common.”

The Blacksmiths Arms was put up for sale in 2020, when it was marketed as a venue with 3.6-acres, a large beer garden and close links to the M1 at Junction 30.

However, the latest plans say the building’s use as a pub is now ‘neither viable nor sustainable’.

Previous proposals had hoped to retain the building, but an earlier application for a change of use to a shop following a refurbishment was withdrawn.

The design and access statement says that because of the extent of works necessary, ‘demolition and rebuild over the previously approved refurbishment proposals’ is required.

Once internally stripped, the building has revealed ‘a number of points of concern’ for developers.

Documents add: “This proposal will result in the loss of the public house as a community facility, but this public house has been vacant for some time and there is a pub/restaurant adjacent to the site and public houses in Spinkhill and Barlborough which are all fairly close.”

Plans also include the demolition of an outbuilding to the rear and replacing the existing site access with a new access further to the south.