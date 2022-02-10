Chesterfield Elder Way: Developers issue optimistic statement amid councillor’s concerns over empty space

The multi-million pound Elder Way scheme has already seen the first and second floors of the former Co-op turned into a Premier Inn hotel, which opened in 2019.

Mark Hill, commercial property director at Jomast Developments – the company behind the project – told the Derbyshire Times this week: “Our vison for Elder Way to become a thriving leisure quarter for Chesterfield is not undimmed despite the setbacks Covid-19 have thrown at us and the entire hospitality industry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield Liberal Democrat Councillor Howard Borrell at Elder Way.

“Now that some stability seems to be returning to the sector we are in talks with a number of potential occupiers for this fantastic building.

“We have worked tirelessly alongside Chesterfield Borough Council’s economic development team, together with our own local and national agents, to market the property.

“Given the prominence of the building, its location and the recent public realm improvements, Elder Way is an attractive proposition for investors in the hospitality and leisure sector as, indeed, Premier Inn recognised in 2019.

“I am confident our collective vision will be realised.”

Street improvements were recently carried out on Elder Way.

Mr Hill’s comments came after Chesterfield Liberal Democrat Councillor Howard Borrell expressed concerns.

He told the Derbyshire Times: “The old-Co-op redevelopment was completed long ago and has been available for three years for tenants to take on the units and keep the Premier Inn company in the town’s prime location. It has yet to find any takers in what was planned to be the centre of the town’s new dining scene.

“The council has supported the redevelopment and recently completed the improvements to the street scene outside the building. Increasing car park charges this year by an average of over seven per cent is not helpful, though.

“However, the building is privately owned and managed. The fear is that the developers have failed to recognise that the rents that can be achieved, post Covid, are very different to before the pandemic.

“The new Glass Yard development has drawn some businesses out of town with lower rents. Jomast really needs to start showing flexibility and pragmatism if we are to avoid the area looking embarrassingly empty as the key route into the centre from the Northern Gateway quarter.

“We just need the management agents to show some realism. Let’s get some tenants moved in at affordable rental rates, others will follow. Or is there some hidden agenda why they are not showing the sort of realism needed to kick start the take up?

“The council can play a role in encouraging this approach – the town needs an evening buzz and the success of this venture can bring it – but only if people start showing some initiative and make it happen.”

The Co-op conversion is part of the £19.9million Northern Gateway project.

This has already seen a new multi-storey car park built at Saltergate – and an enterprise centre consisting of new offices is soon set to open on part of the Donut roundabout.

For more information about the Elder Way development, visit www.elderway.co.uk