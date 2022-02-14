New plans for historic Derbyshire village pub which is 'no longer viable'

Plans to make the change at the Elm Tree Inn, on Station Road, Scarcliffe, say the venue’s regulars have changed their lifestyles since the lockdowns of the last two years.

Planning documents submitted to Bolsover District Council claim the development will not affect the community as there is another pub in the village.

A statement on the council website by agent John Ritchie says: “The village has two pubs, known locally as the Top Pub and the Bottom Pub, the Top Pub being the Horse and Groom and the Bottom Pub being the Elm Tree Inn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Elm Tree Inn, on Station Road, Scarcliffe, could be converted into a family home.

"The Horse and Groom is open, doing food, has holiday let accommodation and is situated on the main road from Bolsover to Mansfield.”

Mr Ritchie adds that the Horse and Groom has most ‘if not all’ the village trade.

"It is our assertion that closing the Elm Tree Inn by changing its use to solely residential would not impact on the community as the Horse and Groom would remain at the top of the village, about 400m away,” he said.

The venue has been on the market for more than six months and no offers have been received to maintain it as a pub.

"The current owner has been in the Elm Tree Inn for over 32 years and is now 72 years of age,” Mr Ritchie’s statement says.

"He is finding it very difficult to run the pub and use the stairs from the residential part of the pub to the public facing side.”

The pub was closed for almost two years because of the pandemic and documents say many of the former regulars ‘have had their lifestyle changed through the lockdowns’.

Mr Ritchie said: “The pub cannot exist on such meagre takings and nor should the owner have to keep the pub open as a community facility when the community do not use the facility.

"The pub has been there a long time and is of historic interest in planning terms, but is not listed.”

He says the ‘best plan’ is to close the pub, with the building reverting to a home and ‘thus not disturbing the current setting of the premises’.