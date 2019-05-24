New indoor market proves popular in Derbyshire town

Foodies and vintage fans can enjoy a new indoor market in Alfreton.

The first Crafty Saturday – a selection of stalls selling crafts, homemade gifts and locally produced items - took place on April 6 at Alfreton Indoor Market and word quickly spread with the event producing a full market on the May 4.

Further events planned are: second Saturday of each month - a food event; third Saturday for vintage / table top where you will be able to browse bric-a-brac, memorablia and retro goodies; fourth Saturday for young traders – aged 16 – 30 this is your opportunity to start your own business.

All of the usual stalls at the Institute Lane site will be open for business at the same time.

In addition to the usual 8.30am-4.30pm opening times on Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday, the indoor market is also now open on Wednesdays between 8.30am and 2pm.