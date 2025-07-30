New independent Asian street food venue opens in Chesterfield town centre

Chesterfield’s food scene has a new addition with the arrival of Pluto – an independent business bringing authentic Asian street snacks and desserts to the heart of the town centre.

A brand new eatery has opened its doors in Chesterfield town centre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chesterfield’s food scene has welcomed a new addition with the arrival of Pluto – an independent business bringing authentic Asian street snacks and desserts to the heart of the town centre.

Founded by Stanley Chan, Pluto opened its doors at Low Pavement with a mission to deliver joy, discovery, and health through food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From fluffy Japanese cheesecakes and colourful fruit sandwiches to crispy Taiwanese fried chicken and bubble tea, Pluto offers a fresh and exciting experience.

Stanley said: “Food has always been in my blood. My parents and extended family have worked in the food business for many years, and I grew up surrounded by the warmth, creativity, and care that goes into preparing meals.

"That passion stayed with me, and in 2010, I started my first venture, an online shop called Snacknsnack.com, which focused on selling Japanese snacks.

“Now, Pluto is the next chapter in my journey, a space where I want to share the happiness that food can bring. Our concept is simple: joy, discovery, and health through food. We bring popular and authentic Asian street snacks and desserts to the heart of Chesterfield, giving people a chance to experience something new and delicious.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pluto’s arrival is a welcome addition to Chesterfield’s growing independent food and drink scene, adding further diversity to the town centre. Stanley chose Chesterfield for its strong sense of community and openness to new ideas.

He said: “Chesterfield immediately felt like home. It’s a town with a strong sense of community and a real appreciation for local, independent businesses. What stood out to me was the vibrancy of the people here, friendly, curious, and open to trying something different.”

Dominic Staniforth, Board Member of Destination Chesterfield, commented: “Pluto is a fantastic example of the kind of independent business that makes Chesterfield special. It adds something different to the town centre and reflects the growing appetite for diverse food experiences.”

As part of the town’s growing independent scene, Pluto adds a new layer of variety to the high street .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With a menu inspired by the street food culture of Japan, Taiwan, and Korea, Pluto offers something different for Chesterfield. Its playful approach to food and focus on quality ingredients have already caught the attention of customers.