New homes plan on edge of Chesterfield would have 'eroded' countryside

North East Derbyshire District Council said the proposal for land off Nethermoor Road, Wingerworth, would have eroded the countryside ‘gap’ between the village and Tupton, and ‘result in landscape and visual harm’.

The authority rejected the plans for up to 26 properties for people over 55, saying they did not accord with the Local Plan.

A planning decision notice adds: “The benefits of the proposal towards meeting housing needs in the district, and other benefits, do not outweigh the demonstrable landscape and visual harm.”

The development had faced criticism from nearby residents and local councillors.

Coun Pam Windley said in a letter of objection: “I strongly object to the building of dwellings which would close the gap between Tupton and Wingerworth settlements.

“I believe the field is actually in use still, and I urge that it should stay this way.

“The land rolls down towards the wooded area where there is a river which runs through it.

“Wildlife which has lived there for many years has already been impacted by the development above the wooded area heading to Chesterfield.”

Wingerworth Parish Council also objected, saying the impact on congestion on the A61 would be ‘challenging’.

"The proposed location could also impact the health and well-being of residents die to the noise and air pollution generated from being adjacent to a major trunk road,” the parish council added in its letter of objection.

Resident Kevin Goodwin said he was against the proposed development due to the number of homes being built already on the A61 corridor through Wingerworth and Tupton.

"The congestion is getting worse,” he said. “How many more road junctions can we stand on the A61?”

However, another resident, Emma Greaves, said it would have been a ‘good addition to the village’.

"There isn't enough scope for people in Wingerworth to wish/need to downsize in old age but still want to remain in the village,” she said.