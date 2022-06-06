New homes plan for former Chesterfield pub site

Developers have been given permission to construct five properties where the Old Farm Inn once stood, on Highfield Road, Newbold.
The pub was demolished and the site cleared in 2008, but a number of different proposals for housing have been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council since.
Previous applications have been submitted for eight and nine properties on the 0.1-hectare site, which is described as ‘prominent’ in planning documents.
Granting permission, planning officers admitted they had some concerns about the current proposal.
Their report adds: “Overall the proposal is considered to be acceptable in accordance with the above identified policies of the Local Plan.
"It is accepted however that the increase of parking across the site frontage does result in a car dominated frontage which is not considered to be best practice however when considered against the previously approved, and implemented consent, it is not considered this amendment is significantly harmful.”