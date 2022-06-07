First look inside Chesterfield's newest place to eat - the Little Dessert Shop

The Little Dessert Shop, on Holywell Street, opened to customers on Saturday – and we were invited for a first look at what you can expect to find inside.

The brand, which has outlets across the country, is famed for its waffles and pancakes, as well we indulgent cookie dough combinations and milkshakes.

Hungry locals can eat in, or order one of their desserts directly to their doorstep using the LDS website, app or delivery businesses like Deliveroo, Uber Eats and Just Eat.

Here’s a look at what you’ll find inside Chesterfield’s Little Dessert Shop…

