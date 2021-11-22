New hair and nail salon opens in Clay Cross town centre

A new hair and nail salon has opened in Clay Cross.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:56 pm
Updated Monday, 22nd November 2021, 12:57 pm

Pink Gorilla, located in Market Street, was founded in lockdown by hair and nail professionals Kerry Manders and Leanne Hemmens.

The business offers a wide range of services, including hair colouring and styling, brows and nail art.

Leanne Hemmens and Kerry Manders, founders of Clay Cross air and nail salon Pink Gorilla.

It makes a striking statement with its vibrant pink peony interior combined with its ‘Insta-worthy’ green jungle wall to capture your new look, complete with Gary the Gorilla who is the icon of the salon.

The salon is also looking to expand and take on new recruits.

Kerry said: “We are delighted to open Pink Gorilla.

“The pandemic has been very challenging for the beauty industry, especially salons.

Inside Pink Gorilla.

“We wanted to open a unique modern salon that is buzzing with creativity and positivity, set in a fun and relaxed environment.

“We are also looking expand our team and are recruiting new staff in the local area.”

Pink Gorilla is billed as 'fun, creative, modern and vibrant'.
