Mental health awareness event to be held in Derbyshire

The Let’s Talk About Your Well-Being event will be held at Dronfield Sports Centre between 5.30pm and 7pm.

It is being organised by Tricia Black, whose father Terence Neal, 77, of Unstone, took his own life in 2018.

Derbyshire woman Tricia Black with a suicide prevention leaflet she produced following her dad's death.

Since his death, Tricia has been working to shine a spotlight on mental health and suicide prevention.

Tricia said: “I live in Dronfield and have run these events since 2018.

“I started running them after my’s dad’s suicide.

“I realised the scale of the mental health difficulties and felt that in some way I should do something about it.

“This is the first event since Covid.

“Though it’s just a small event this time, I hope to run more in the future.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or email [email protected] Visit www.samaritans.org for more information.