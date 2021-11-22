Mental health awareness event to be held in Derbyshire

A mental health awareness event will take place in Dronfield later this week.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 22nd November 2021, 11:57 am

The Let’s Talk About Your Well-Being event will be held at Dronfield Sports Centre between 5.30pm and 7pm.

MORE: Derbyshire man jailed for over seven years for the rape of a young girl

It is being organised by Tricia Black, whose father Terence Neal, 77, of Unstone, took his own life in 2018.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Derbyshire woman Tricia Black with a suicide prevention leaflet she produced following her dad's death.

Since his death, Tricia has been working to shine a spotlight on mental health and suicide prevention.

Tricia said: “I live in Dronfield and have run these events since 2018.

“I started running them after my’s dad’s suicide.

“I realised the scale of the mental health difficulties and felt that in some way I should do something about it.

“This is the first event since Covid.

“Though it’s just a small event this time, I hope to run more in the future.”

When life is difficult, Samaritans are here – day or night, 365 days a year. You can call them for free on 116 123 or email [email protected] Visit www.samaritans.org for more information.

MORE: Bookings set to open for over-40s booster jabs and teenager second doses

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

Derbyshire