A new bar is proposed for Chesterfield town centre after a change of use application was approved by council planners.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Sinclair of Nine Kingdoms Ltd wishes to convert the premises at 6 Central Pavement which was occupied by the Halifax bank until 2021.

The Victorian building, circa 1850s, occupies a prominent corner at the southern end of The Shambles and is connected to the Grade II listed Royal Oak pub.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chesterfield Borough Council’s planning officer wrote: “I have no objections to the proposed change of use. Whilst historically the building has functioned as a high street bank, this use is clearly in decline in town centres and appropriate new uses for ex-bank buildings are required to be found, and in my opinion a new bar use in this location is a suitable use. The building is not statutorily listed so I have no comment to make on any proposed internal changes, apart from a general wish to see any historic features retained.

A new bar is proposed for this building at 6 Central Pavement, Chesterfield.

"Its prominent exterior is distinctive and characterised by corner turret, stone and brick elevations, bay windows, stone cornicing and spire roof. This application appears to be proposing no external changes, including any new signage, which is odd given the proposed new use. Any changes, including any proposed signage or advertising, should be carefully considered so as to protect the character and appearance of the building. I would recommend that the applicant is made aware of this and that new consents may be required for signage or advertising, including potentially planning permission or Advertising Consent.”

Mr Sinclair is proposing to provide live entertainment as well as serving drinks. Initial staffing would consist of two directors/owners, a bar manager, three additional bar staff and a cleaner.

The initial opening times would be Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from 12 noon until 10pm, Friday and Saturday from 12 midday until 12 midnight and the bar would be closed on Sunday and Monday. These hours could be expanded to 11am to 11.30pm Tuesday to Thursday, 11am to 2am Friday and Saturday, 11am to 6pm Sundays.