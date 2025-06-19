“My son has been robbed of saying his goodbyes”: Derbyshire mum upset as student suspended during GCSE exams after incident involving tie

A mum-of-seven has been left upset after her son was suspended from his school.

Keegan Dickenson, 16, from Staveley, missed the leaver’s assembly after he was suspended from Springwell Community College while sitting his GCSE exams.

The year 11 student says he forgot to wear his tie to school and was sent to detention for being 'defiant'.

Keegan’s mum Kim Dickenson said Keegan went to reception to ask for a tie but was told to hand over something valuable to make sure he was going to return the item – something the school disputes.

She added: “But Keegan hadn't got anything on him, so they refused to give him a tie.

"The school has this policy that all students need to arrive in uniform, including a tie. If they don't wear it, they're not allowed through the gates.

"Keegan sneaked through the gates, went to his mates and told them he did not have a tie. One of his mates had another tie and gave it to him.

"Keegan had a tie on before the bell rang and before he entered his classroom. But because he didn't say to reception and sneaked through the gates, they said he was being defiant and they wanted him to go to the after school detention. I said that’s not happening, he is not going to detention.

"As a parent, I feel that's quite responsible of Keegan trying to sort out something himself after they said they wouldn't help him.”

Mrs Dickenson said that the school asked Keegan to attend after school detention for several days and when he failed attend, he was told that he would need to spend a day in BIC (Behavioural Improvement Centre).

After Keegan refused to attend BIC he was suspended from the school – meaning he would not be able to attend the leaver’s assembly.

Mrs Dickenson said: “I said he's not doing detention because I think he was being responsible. You can't punish a child for being responsible. He had the tie on before he entered the school building. He wasn't out of uniform and they suspended him while he was doing his GCSE exams.

"If you have outstanding corrections or BICs you are not allowed into the leavers assembly. My son has been robbed of saying his good byes to his fellow classmates.

“They refused to let me get his leavers jumper on Monday, and told me to go back on Thursday. I went back and I was told that they made a little mistake. They thought the hoodies would be ready, but they were not. I was asked to come back on Friday.

“They said it was ‘only a little mistake’ and ‘not a biggie’. That's what's wound me up. An adult at school, who was supposed to be setting an example, made a little mistake and I was told it was not a biggie’ but when my son arrived to school to sort out a tie before classes, he gets punished for it for making a little mistake. It’s unfair.”

A spokesperson for Springwell Community College said: “The care of children who attend Springwell Community College is our priority and we do not comment on individual cases.

“The College does not require students to leave a valuable item in exchange for the use of an item of school uniform.

"The College has an established behaviour policy which is consistently followed, and which is important to maintain standards.

"Families of any student who did not attend the Year 11 assembly were informed that the leavers’ hoodie was available for collection the following day.”