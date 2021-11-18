Mum of Chesterfield’s Gracie Spinks releases more pictures of her - and urges you to sign Gracie’s Law petition

Jackie Barnett-Wheatcroft’s campaign calls for the Government to provide more funding for advocates to help victims of stalking.

This, she says, would help support victims and should also help the police to investigate cases more thoroughly, potentially helping prevent threats to life.

Chesterfield's much-loved Gracie Spinks. Pictures kindly provided by her family.

So far, the petition – which can be accessed at https://bit.ly/3kMoQ6N – has attracted just over 80,000 signatures. At 100,000 signatures, it will be considered for a Parliamentary debate.

The petition has the backing of Gracie’s family.

Gracie’s mother, Alison Heaton, this week shared more pictures of her beloved daughter with the Derbyshire Times and said: “We would urge more people to sign this online petition so we can get Gracie’s Law heard in Parliament.

“Derbyshire police failed Gracie with several errors. We can’t talk about this any more at this time – but the public will know about these errors in time.

Gracie adored animals.

“Please get behind Gracie’s Law and let’s get more funding for stalking advocates. This would help support victims and should help the police to investigate cases more thoroughly, potentially helping to prevent threats to life.

“We don’t want any other family to go through what we’re going through.

“As a family, we are overwhelmed with the support we have had from the people of Chesterfield and beyond – thank you.

“We would also like to say thank you to Jackie for starting the Gracie’s Law petition.”

Gracie will never be forgotten.

Jackie, of Brampton, said: “We’d like to thank all those who have signed the petition so far.

“We’d really like to get to 100,000 signatures so the petition can be considered for a debate in Parliament – we think this would be very important.

“I’m also pleased to say that with the support of North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley, I’ve secured a Zoom meeting in January with safeguarding minister Rachel Maclean, who is responsible for tackling violence against women.”

Gracie, 23, was found fatally injured in Duckmanton on June 18. It is understood she was killed by 35-year-old Sheffield man Michael Sellers, whose body was also discovered that day.

RIP Gracie.

Gracie's parents said she reported Sellers to police in February after she saw him waiting for her in a car at the gates of the stables where she tended to beloved horse Paddy every morning before work.

Days after Gracie's death, officers revealed a member of the public found a bag containing weapons in Duckmanton in May and handed it in to police.

The Independent Office of Police Conduct is currently investigating Derbyshire Constabulary following Gracie's death.

In August, the Government issued a response to the Gracie’s Law petition, saying: “The Government is committed to protecting and supporting victims of stalking and is determined to do everything it can to stop perpetrators at the earliest opportunity.

“The Government provided additional funding to stalking charities to help support victims, including funding specifically for advocacy, both this year and last.”