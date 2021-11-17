Eight more arrests as police raid string of Chesterfield homes to tackle alleged drugs gang

Dozens of officers executed warrants at addresses in Chesterfield, Birmingham and Banbury – arresting eight men on suspicion of drug offences.

Officers carried out searches at the addresses and found a substantial quantity of what is believed to be crack cocaine, as well as suspected cannabis and a large amount of cash.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have arrested a further eight men during a series of drugs raids in Chesterfield, Thames Valley and the West Midlands.

In Chesterfield the following people were arrested:

Two 21-year-old men were arrested at a house in Kirkstone Road;

A 42-year-old man was arrested at a house in Crown Road;

A 42-year-old man was arrested at a house in Rhodes Avenue;

A 37-year-old was arrested at a house in Cherry Tree Grove.

Three other men were arrested at the following locations:

Two men, aged 20 and 24, were arrested at a house in Ansell Road, Birmingham;

A 27-year-old man was arrested in Banbury, Oxfordshire.

A total of 16 men have now been arrested in relation to the investigation into the alleged gang activities – with large quantities of class A drugs, cash and weapons seized during warrants on Tuesday.

Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright, from the organised crime unit based in Chesterfield, said: “The past two days have seen substantial quantities of drugs taken off the streets of our county.