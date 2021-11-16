Derbyshire police raid Chesterfield homes and make drug arrests

More than 50 officers carried out warrants on seven addresses in Chesterfield targeting an alleged drugs gang.

Six men, aged 44, 28, 27, 24, 45 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of drug offences at properties in Infirmary Road – with a 28-year-old man arrested for the same offences at a property in Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

An eighth man, aged 30, was arrested at a property in Vincent Road, Sheffield.

Eight men have been arrested by police during a series of drugs raids on homes across Chesterfield and Sheffield.

Officers searching the properties discovered significant quantities of what are believed to be class A drugs, large amounts of cash and several weapons.

Detective Sergeant Simon Cartwright said: “Today’s warrants are the culmination of months of work targeting drug dealing in Chesterfield and the wider area.

“Each and every day officers are working to detect and dismantle gangs who peddle drugs with not a second thought of the damage they are causing to communities.

“I would urge anyone with any information about drug dealing that is happening in their area to get in touch with us, in confidence, and help bring to justice those responsible for destroying families in our county.”

Anyone with information can contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods at any time:

Facebook– send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter– direct message the contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website– complete the online contact form derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call 101.