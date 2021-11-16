A617 into Chesterfield closed after accident involving two lorries
One of the main routes into Chesterfield was forced to close after an incident earlier today.
The A617 Westbound towards Chesterfield was closed after an accident involving two lorries. The incident occurred between J29 onto the M1, and the B6425 towards Temple Normanton.
National Highways reported that a vehicle carrying hay bales collided with a bridge and two other vehicles, and that recovery of the vehicle is likely to be protracted.
Traffic is queuing as a result, and there is congestion on the A6175 towards the motorway roundabout.
National Highways also reported that traffic officers are currently at scene, and maintenance crews are on their way. It is currently unclear how long the road will remain closed.