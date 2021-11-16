A617 into Chesterfield closed after accident involving two lorries

One of the main routes into Chesterfield was forced to close after an incident earlier today.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 16th November 2021, 4:11 pm
The A617 has been closed for much of the afternoon.

The A617 Westbound towards Chesterfield was closed after an accident involving two lorries. The incident occurred between J29 onto the M1, and the B6425 towards Temple Normanton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

National Highways reported that a vehicle carrying hay bales collided with a bridge and two other vehicles, and that recovery of the vehicle is likely to be protracted.

Traffic is queuing as a result, and there is congestion on the A6175 towards the motorway roundabout.

National Highways also reported that traffic officers are currently at scene, and maintenance crews are on their way. It is currently unclear how long the road will remain closed.

ChesterfieldTraffic