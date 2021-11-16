The A617 has been closed for much of the afternoon.

The A617 Westbound towards Chesterfield was closed after an accident involving two lorries. The incident occurred between J29 onto the M1, and the B6425 towards Temple Normanton.

National Highways reported that a vehicle carrying hay bales collided with a bridge and two other vehicles, and that recovery of the vehicle is likely to be protracted.

Traffic is queuing as a result, and there is congestion on the A6175 towards the motorway roundabout.