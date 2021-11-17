This is the latest on coronavirus at Chesterfield Royal Hospital

Of those, five are receiving critical care.

The Royal has now recorded a total of 486 deaths linked to Covid-19.

Chesterfield Royal Hospital.

These figures were released by the hospital at around noon on Wednesday.

For context, around the beginning of the month, there were 38 patients with a positive diagnosis of coronavirus at the Royal – three of whom were receiving critical care

Nationally, daily cases remain high and they are up week-on-week.

In the UK, 37,243 cases were recorded on Tuesday – last Tuesday that number was 33,117.

According to official data, 514 people had a confirmed positive test result for coronavirus in Chesterfield in the seven days to November 16. This was a decrease of 1.2 per cent compared to the previous seven days. There were zero deaths in Chesterfield within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on November 16.

In North East Derbyshire, 528 people received a confirmed positive test result in the same seven-day period, up 2.3 per cent compared to the previous week. There were zero deaths in North East Derbyshire within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on November 16.

While in Bolsover, 311 people had a confirmed positive test result in the seven days to November 16, an increase of 10.3 per cent compared with the previous week. There were two deaths in Bolsover within 28 days of a positive test for coronavirus reported on November 16.

The total number of deaths registered across Derbyshire county and Derby city where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate currently stands at 3,201.

So far, around 88 per cent of people aged 12 and over in the UK have had their first vaccine dose, while 80 per cent have had their second and nearly 23 per cent have had a booster dose.