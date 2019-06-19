Multiple garages in Chesterfield could be turned into new properties

Several garages in Chesterfield could be turned into new properties.

Plans have been submitted to Chesterfield Borough Council to transform multiple garages on Catherine Street, Brampton, into six bungalows and six apartments over two storeys.

MORE NEWS: Long-running Chesterfield bar shuts

The site is currently let by the borough council and is used for 46 garages of varying size.

MORE NEWS: Chesterfield town centre takeaway to be turned into a micropub

The plans state: "The application scheme provides a real opportunity to enhance the site, provide much needed assisted housing and improve the appearance of the site. The site is located in the centre of a residential and commercial area where there are local amenities, good access roads and transport links. This lends the site to a residential development however there is no allocation of the site from a planning point of view.

"The site is located within the Bramton area of Chesterfield and sits behind the Chatsworth Road.

"There are good public transport links and it is close to several amenities and public open spaces."