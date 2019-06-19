Long-running Chesterfield bar shuts

A long-running Chesterfield bar has closed its doors.

Sevens, an indie and rock venue in Stephenson Place, is no longer open for business.

Sevens in Chesterfield.

Jayne Wattam, who ran the bar for almost four years, told the Derbyshire Times: "Unfortunately, there's been a decline in footfall in Chesterfield town centre - I'd say it's nearly halved since I've been at Sevens.

"Times are changing, fewer people want to pay for a taxi to get to town and more people are drinking at home.

"Bills are also an issue - business rates in Chesterfield are generally high and there are a number of other increased costs too.

"It just wasn't financially viable to continue with Sevens."

Jayne said that she now wanted to spend more time with her family after a busy four years.

She added: "We've had many fantastic customers over the years and I'd like to say a huge thank you to them.

"We've had a lot of messages saying we'll be missed."

Jayne said Ei Publican Partnerships, which owns Sevens, was now on the lookout for a new boss for the venue.

"Good luck to whoever takes it on next," Jayne added.

The news about Sevens comes after it emerged the Rutland pub, which is also situated on Stephenson Place and owned by Ei Publican Partnerships, has closed and a search for a new landlord is underway.

