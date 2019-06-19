Chesterfield town centre takeaway to be turned into a micropub

A Chesterfield town centre takeaway will be turned into a micropub.

Plans have been approved Chesterfield Borough Council to transform Nine Burritos on Stephenson Place into a micropub called Bar 35.

A new micropub is to open in Chesterfield town centre.

MORE NEWS: Chesterfield RSPCA centre braces itself for 'busiest month'- cute animal pictures alert

The micro pub will be over two floors with a seating area upstairs.

Nine Burritos has been closed since last December, according to the planning documents.

MORE NEWS: Van and car involved in Clowne crash

The proposed opening times would be 12noon to 2am seven days a week.