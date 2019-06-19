Van and car involved in Clowne crash

Emergency services have been dealing with a road traffic collision in Clowne this morning (June 19).

The incident, on Gapsick Lane at about 8.15am this morning, involved one car and one van.

Gapsick Lane, Clowne.

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service, Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service attended the scene. Nobody was injured.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "Crews from Clowne were mobilised to a road traffic collision involving one car and one van on Gapsick Lane, Clowne.

"Crews made the vehicles and scene safe. Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the incident."