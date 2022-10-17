The move by Derbyshire County Council’s Conservative Cabinet to close eight day centres for adults with disabilities and learning difficulties leaves 105 employees today wondering what is to become of their jobs, and with only 42 roles likely to be created within the wider service, that means 63 staff members will potentially be looking for work.

The decision flew in the face of the outcome of a public consultation earlier in the year, in which 81 per cent of the 696 respondents disagreed with the proposals, prompting comments from the opposition that the survey was a ‘tick-box’ exercise. The council will now commence a formal consultation with trade unions and staff, however speaking at a protest outside of the County Offices, Jeanette Lloyd, UNISON Derbyshire branch secretary, said she was concerned the authority was just paying ‘lip service’ to the views of its employees.

As dozens of campaigners picketed outside County Hall, in Matlock, as councillors made the decision to close the centres

The Learning Disability Day Opportunities Service Redesign pushes service users towards the use of Community Connectors to identify job and volunteer opportunities, but concerns have been raised that this level of support will be insufficient for many.

Ms Lloyd stressed that despite the threat to their livelihoods, staff were ‘more concerned about their service users’ than themselves. “A lot of these service users have been going to the same centres for years and years, the carers are extensions of their families,” she commented.

She said: “I can assure you that all staff that could be affected have been kept up to date and we will continue to support them. “We highly value our dedicated our skilled staff.”

