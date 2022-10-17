Rachel Modest will compete against 11 other singers in the penultimate stage of the contest to be screened on Saturday, October 22.

She secured her place as one of coach Sir Tom Jones’ three semi-finalists after winning a new round called The Callbacks where the competition’s four mentors including Olly Murs, Will.i.am and Anne-Marie were joined by guests David Guetta, MNEK, Tom Grennan and James Arthur.

When Sir Tom announced that Rachel was going through to the semi-finals, she said: “Wow –thank you!”

Commenting on Facebook, special educational needs teacher Rachel, who is 45, said: “Part of my journey through The Voice was me learning to accept myself and who I was and strive for where I wanted to be. I am truly humbled by the love and support I’m receiving right now. Thank you so much to everyone.”

Caroline Brelby posted on Rachel’s site: “When you are singing, it’s like heaven has thrust open the gates so the Angels can hear you and blessings are pouring down.”

Anne Parry Evans wrote: “You are a class above everyone else on The Voice.”

On The Voice UK’s Facebook site, Jan Ashmore posted: “Great voice. Don’t usually vote but will be doing for Rachel our local lass.”

Rachel Modest appearing on The Voice UK on Saturday.

Rachel’s triumphant performance of Elton John’s Border Song in The Callbacks round has drawn praise on YouTube. Mark Hindry commented: “If Rachel doesn’t win The Voice, I’ll be surprised; she has an amazing voice. Wish her luck on her journey.”

The Voice UK goes out on ITV on Saturday at 8pm. Previous episodes are available to watch now on the ITV Hub.

