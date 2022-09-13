Chesterfield teacher to be coached by Sir Tom Jones after winning audition on telly's The Voice and earning standing ovations from star judges

Rachel Modest impressed judges including Sir Tom, Olly Murs, Anne Marie and will.i.am who all gave her a standing ovation.

The 45-year-old sang Donny Hathaway’s For All We Know during the audition which was screened on Saturday.

Olly, who was the first judge to spin around and face Rachel, said: “The biggest compliment I can give you is to say that is one of the best performances I have ever seen on this show.”

Rachel Modest singing on The Voice (photo: ITV)

Sir Tom commented: “You are the real deal. You sing right from the heart. I love it.”

Anne-Marie said: “Every part of it was spectacular – you’re unbelievable.”

And will.i.am said: “You gave me a home – a safe feeling. It’s a very powerful ability to make people feel safe, even when you’re singing.”

Rachel was asked which of the four judges she would choose to coach her and she selected Sir Tom.

Rachel Modest performs on The Voice (photo: ITV)

She told the judges: “I've been doing music for as long as I can even remember. I decided that I needed a day job so I work with children with special educational needs and I love it.”

Programme viewers flooded Rachel’s site on Facebook with comments. Mel Bogle posted: “Your singing is simply beautiful and from the heart. Hope you win.” Megan Grace Entwistle commented: “The very first note sung I turned to my mum and said, there's your winner! Incredible.”