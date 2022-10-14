‘Biggest and brightest panto’ will charm families this winter as Christmas tradition is back in Chesterfield

Exciting special effects, glittering costumes and lots of traditional audience participation will be on offer as panto returns with ‘‘Sleeping Beauty’.

‘Chesterfield’s biggest and brightest panto’ will feature TV soap star icon, one of the nation’s favourite Britain’s Got Talent winners, an arty Disney presenter and award winning director.

Di Coke, who will direct the show, started her career as a dancer at the London Palladium with Wayne Sleep. She subsequently established herself as a choreographer and director of acclaim with extensive credits in television, theatre and fashion.

Having performed with Tina Turner, Rick Astley and Kylie, the in-demand director has also worked with comedy greats, such as Ronnie Corbett and Russ Abbot, and more recently, Julian Clary and Alexander Armstrong.

Michelle Collins, instantly recognisable from EastEnders and Coronation Street, will be casting her own special spell over audiences as the bad fairy Carabosse.

The actress has boasted an iconic place in TV history with her memorable roles as the home wrecker Cindy Beale in EastEnders and Rovers Return landlady Stella Price in Coronation Street.

Now Michelle will ensure Chesterfield audiences have plenty to boo about as the uninvited fairy delivers retribution on Princess Aurora.

Michelle Collins, Jai McDowall and Lloyd Warbey will star in ‘Chesterfield’s biggest and brightest panto’

Paul Holman Associates has been producing pantomimes for Chesterfield Theatres at the Pomegranate Theatre for over a decade, but due to the restoration of the historic Stephenson Memorial Hall this year’s production will take place at The Winding Wheel Theatre.

Paul Holman, a director known for Brightburn, Little Paradise and I Love You Both and a pantomime producer said: “I’m thrilled Michelle Collins will be leading this year’s cast in Chesterfield and I’m sure audiences are going to love her performance as a pantomime baddie. She’s joined by a very talented and exciting cast with Jai and Lloyd.”

Jai McDowall, a pantomime hero who will be seen in Chesterfield beside Michelle, won the hearts of the nation with his performances on Britain’s Got Talent. He followed up his TV success with an album and tour, before performing as BGT winner in the coveted Royal Variety Performance.

After touring the UK, Jai performed to critical acclaim at the 2011 Royal Variety Performance. He has since performed on the live finale of China’s Got Talent and had the privilege of entertaining royalty at the Queen’s Platimun Jubilee Celebrations. As a solo concert artiste, Jai has headlined a Scottish tour as well as many sold out dates across the UK.

While Jai will charm Chesterfield as Prince Benedict with his powerhouse vocals, natural charm and versatile song interpretations, the task of bringing a palette of pantomime comedy, chaos and calamities to the production will be in the multi-talented hands of Lloyd Warbey, host of the legendary children's TV classic Disney’s Art Attack.

Lloyd will have audiences of all ages wrapped up in laughter as he plays the pantomime fool.