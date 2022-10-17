Police arrest two on outskirts of Chesterfield after crack, heroin and £6,000 discovered in van
Two people were arrested as officers uncovered Class A drugs and thousands in cash after stopping a van outside Chesterfield.
On Friday, October 14, the Derbyshire Road Crime Unit stopped a van in Tupton with links to the supply of Class A drugs in the area.
A DRCU spokesperson said: “Multiple wraps of suspected crack and heroin found along with around £6,000 cash – two males arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply and van seized for no insurance.
“Upon searching two premises in the South Yorkshire area we found further suspected controlled drugs, more cash and designer goods which were all seized as part of the investigation.”