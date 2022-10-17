Police arrest two people for theft and immigration offences in Chesterfield town centre
Officers made two arrests in Chesterfield town centre yesterday – bringing a pair into custody for theft and immigration offences.
On Sunday, October 16, the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit came across a pair of potential offenders at a Chesterfield town centre shop – who were suspected of a theft from another branch the day before.
A DRPU spokesperson said: “The occupants of this vehicle were believed responsible for theft from a till in Stratford yesterday, and decided to chance an outing to the same high street establishment in Derbyshire.
“The difference being that the Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit and Derbyshire Armed Response Unit are waiting as if by magic.
“Vehicle contained within town centre and let the occupant’s lies begin. Waste of time as mobile biometrics reveal the truth and two are arrested for theft, disqualified driving and immigration offences.”
Their vehicle was subsequently seized, and the DRPU also thanked the Chesterfield Response Unit for helping transport the individuals to custody.