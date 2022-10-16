The incident is alleged to have taken place around 5pm on Tuesday, October 11 on Moor Lane, near to Smithson Avenue.

It’s thought the woman suffered bruising to her face and hands.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with their enquiries, quoting the reference 22000593787.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman was assaulted in Bolsover

You can contact Derbyshire Police through the force’s Facebook page here, or through Twitter with a direct message to the contact centre via @DerPolContact, or through the website here, where there are several crime reporting tools and the online contact form