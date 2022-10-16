News you can trust since 1855
Appeal following reports a woman was assaulted in Bolsover

Derbyshire Police are appealing for witnesses, CCTV and dashcam footage as officers investigate reports a woman was assaulted in Bolsover.

By John Smith
34 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 16th Oct 2022, 9:53am

The incident is alleged to have taken place around 5pm on Tuesday, October 11 on Moor Lane, near to Smithson Avenue.

It’s thought the woman suffered bruising to her face and hands.

Police want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, or has any CCTV or dashcam footage which could help with their enquiries, quoting the reference 22000593787.

You can contact Derbyshire Police through the force’s Facebook page here, or through Twitter with a direct message to the contact centre via @DerPolContact, or through the website here, where there are several crime reporting tools and the online contact form

Alternatively, call the police on 101 or you can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555111, or by visiting the CrimeStoppers website here.