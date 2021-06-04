Missing Derbyshire man found after search involving police and firefighters

A missing man from Derbyshire has been found.

By Michael Broomhead
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:52 pm

Police said they were ‘very concerned’ for Mark Twells, 31, after he disappeared from Stanley Common on Thursday night.

MORE: Photos show “dreadful” conditions Chesterfield couple kept animals in

Officers and firefighters were involved in the search for him.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Police were concerned for his safety.

On Friday afternoon, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Mr Twells has been seen safe and well by officers in Kirk Hallam.

“Many thanks to all those who shared our appeal to help find him.”

MORE: Carer takes on 15,000 ft charity skydive for Chesterfield hospice in memory of 'brave' patient

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions.