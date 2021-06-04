Missing Derbyshire man found after search involving police and firefighters

Police said they were ‘very concerned’ for Mark Twells, 31, after he disappeared from Stanley Common on Thursday night.

Officers and firefighters were involved in the search for him.

Police were concerned for his safety.

On Friday afternoon, a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Mr Twells has been seen safe and well by officers in Kirk Hallam.

“Many thanks to all those who shared our appeal to help find him.”