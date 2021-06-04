Photos show “dreadful” conditions Chesterfield couple kept animals in
Pictured are the “dreadful” conditions cats and horses were kept in by a Brimington couple banned from keeping animals for 10 years.
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:35 pm
Thirty-one cats were found locked up in “appalling” conditions at Judy Shaw and Peter Hardy’s Unstone paddocks – including a static caravan covered in a deep layer of mould-covered faeces.
While 28 horses were found standing on deep faeces in makeshift wooden pens – some with mobility issues due to deformed hooves.
The couple, from Dorset Close, Brimington, admitted 21 Animal Welfare Act charges and were fined £1,200 each.
