Photos show “dreadful” conditions Chesterfield couple kept animals in

Pictured are the “dreadful” conditions cats and horses were kept in by a Brimington couple banned from keeping animals for 10 years.

By Ben McVay
Friday, 4th June 2021, 3:35 pm

Thirty-one cats were found locked up in “appalling” conditions at Judy Shaw and Peter Hardy’s Unstone paddocks – including a static caravan covered in a deep layer of mould-covered faeces.

While 28 horses were found standing on deep faeces in makeshift wooden pens – some with mobility issues due to deformed hooves.

The couple, from Dorset Close, Brimington, admitted 21 Animal Welfare Act charges and were fined £1,200 each.

1. ANIMAL CRUELTY

The RSPCA has released images of the "dreadful conditions" horses and cats were kept in at Judy Shaw and Peter Hardy's paddocks

Photo: RSPCA

Buy photo

2. ANIMAL CRUELTY

Shaw and Hardy were banned from keeping animals for 10 years

Photo: RKH

Buy photo

3. ANIMAL CRUELTY

Horses and ponies were found a very poor condition - some were underweight and others had deformed and curled hooves and struggled to walk

Photo: RSPCA

Buy photo

4. ANIMAL CRUELTY

Horses were found in makeshift areas full of faeces and rubbish including the skull of a pony and other animal bones. An RSPCA representative described pens as "unsafe" - comprising of a number of gates and pallets tied together with string "holding in approximately four feet of faeces so the ponies towered above me"

Photo: RSPCA

Buy photo
