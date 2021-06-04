Carer takes on 15,000 ft charity skydive for Chesterfield hospice in memory of 'brave' patient

Aana Jones, a complex adult and paediatric care assistant, will take on the UK’s highest tandem skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield in Lincolnshire on July 11 to fundraise for the Chesterfield hospice which specialises in end-of-life care.

The 35-year-old professional carer from Sutton-in-Ashfield will brave the breath-taking charity challenge in honour of Mark Coley, who she cared for after he was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2018.

Aana witnessed the difference Ashgate made caring for Mark and decided to embark on the challenge in order to raise money for the hospice in his memory.

Aana will plunge 15,000ft in aid of Ashgate Hospicecare this summer.

Mark, who the carer describes as ‘leaving a lasting impression’, was transferred to the hospice where he received care at the end of his life.

He passed away just two years after his diagnosis, aged 61.

Aana said: “I cared for Mark before he died.

"I’ll always remember him as being very kind, caring, having a fantastic sense of humour and just being a true gentleman.

“In his memory, and after the warm and loving support he received at Ashgate, I wanted to do something to help Ashgate raise vital funds towards the care it provides.

“I’ll always remember the staff at Ashgate being incredibly warm and kind and the skydive is my chance to give something back.”

The 35-year-old is inviting fellow thrill-seekers to join her on next month’s daredevil challenge and sign up before registration closes on June 11.

Aana is running or walking five miles a day for 100 days for Ashgate.

She added: “Since March I’ve been running or walking five miles a day for 100 days wearing the hospice t-shirt, running vest, green tutu and green leg warmers...in all weather conditions; before and after my night shifts!

“And in July, I’ve decided to brave a skydive at Hibaldstow Airfield too – it will be a scary experience but hopefully I’ll be able to make Mark proud!”

Aana has already raised more than £500 to help fund Ashgate’s care for patients and families across North Derbyshire, surpassing her initial target of £350.

Anyone who takes on the skydive will receive a t-shirt, support and guidance from the Ashgate and Hibaldstow skydiving teams, along with a fundraising pack.

Each participant is asked to raise a minimum of £350 in sponsorship.

Events Assistant at Ashgate Hospicecare Phoebe Marriott said: “Thanks so much to Aana for choosing to fundraise for Ashgate this year in memory of Mark.

“It's thanks to people like her that we’re able to continue caring for the patients and their families who need us.

“You can join Aana at Hibaldstow Airfield this July and jump out of a plane at 15,000ft – whether you are an adrenaline junkie, needing to tick off your bucket list or just wanting to support your local hospice, this is the perfect opportunity.

“If this is the challenge for you head over to our website to find out more, but you better be quick; registrations for the skydive close on 11th June.

"We hope to see you there!”

To find out more go to www.ashgatehospicecare.org.uk/events/skydive or email [email protected]

You can support Aana by donating to her Just Giving page.