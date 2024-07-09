Memorial bench for Derbyshire teen Marcus Smith who died of gunshot wound not granted by council

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Permission for a new memorial bench to honour High Peak teen Marcus Smith who died in May has not been granted.

Marcus Smith suddenly died from a fatal gunshot wound in Whaley Bridge on May, 1 and a police investigation is still ongoing.

However, to try and remember the teen his family wanted to install a memorial bench in his home town of Chapel-en-le-Frith.

This request has been denied by Chapel Parish Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

High Peak teen Marcus Smith’s memorial bench has refused by council.

Since then his family have launched a petition calling on the town council to change their mind.

Brother Tom Smith said in the petition: “Our beloved Marcus, son, brother, and friend, left us too soon.

“His shared laughter, smile, and kindness resonate in our hearts, prompting us to seek a special place in our community to remember him—a place where he loved spending time as a youngster.

“We aimed to install a bench in his memory in Chapel Memorial Park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, dishearteningly, our local council has refused our request.”

Tom said memorials like benches provide ‘solace for those who had lost their loved ones’.

He said: “We understand that council officials have to balance various factors when considering park amenities.

“However, we kindly request a reconsideration for Marcus' memorial bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Not only will it serve as a commemorative honour to Marcus but also provide a restful spot for park visitors.”

The petition, which has almost 500 signatures, is calling on Chapel-en-le-Frith Parish Council to grant permission for the installation of a memorial bench in Chapel Memorial Park for Marcus.

Tom said: “Let us remember Marcus in a manner that reflects the communal love he spread.”

The Buxton Advertiser asked the parish council to explain their decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clerk to the council said: “At this stage due to an ongoing police investigation and the fact we are in a pre-election period. We are not able to comment at this time.”

In May all suspects involved in the burglary and fatal shooting which took place in Whaley Bridge were bailed, say Derbyshire Police.