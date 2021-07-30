Members of public urged to be ‘very careful out there’ amid reports of flooding in Chesterfield

This picture of Shirland Street, Chesterfield, was tweeted to the Derbyshire Times by Callum Richardson.

Callum Richardson tweeted the Derbyshire Times to say the bottom of Shirland Street is flooded – and Jonathan Davies, of Chesterfield Care Group, sent the below video of the view from their Tontine Road offices.

There are also reports of flooding in the Horns Bridge roundabout area.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins tweeted: “Be very careful out there.

“Just got back from Matlock and Boythorpe Road is flooding and not much sign of rain slowing down.”

Chesterfield-based Peak Radio also tweeted: “Sorry for the disruption in our normal programming.

“Our studios are currently flooding so we've been forced to turn all equipment off and move our broadcasts off-site.

Olympia House Antiques and Craft Centre posted this picture of Brimington Road, Chesterfield, on Instagram.

“We hope normal shows may resume asap.”

A Met Office yellow ‘be aware’ warning for the county is currently in force until 10pm on Friday.

Earlier, a Met Office spokesperson said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop later on Friday morning and in the afternoon.

“Some torrential downpours are possible with 20 to 40mm of rain falling in some places and, perhaps, more than 70mm rain falling in one or two spots. Lightning, gusty winds and hail will be additional hazards for some.”

What to expect, according to the Met Office

- Flooding of homes and businesses could happen quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds

- Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing a danger to life

- Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

- Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Some communities might become cut off if roads flood

- Power cuts might occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost