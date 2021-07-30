Man seriously assaulted in Chesterfield area

The crime happened on Chesterfield Road, close to the Texaco garage, between 10.37pm and 11.53pm on Saturday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “Witnesses are being sought to the serious assault.

Can you help police with their enquiries?

“We want to speak to witnesses or anyone who was driving in the area at the time who may have recorded dash cam footage of the incident.”

“Please contact us quoting the reference 21*415463.”

Call 101 to get in touch with the force