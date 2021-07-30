Travellers set up camp at Staveley park
Travellers are currently at a park in Staveley.
Friday, 30th July 2021, 2:19 pm
Updated
Friday, 30th July 2021, 3:36 pm
The group is understood to have arrived at the King George V Playing Fields on Inkersall Road through the night.
A Staveley Councillor told the Derbyshire Times there are ‘signs of forced entry and Chesterfield Borough Council is looking into the protocol for removal as soon as possible’.
The news comes after Travellers were evicted from the playing fields at Tupton on Thursday.
There were also reports about Travellers at Thistle Park in Brimington on Thursday night.