March to be held in Chesterfield calling for end to violence against women after death of Gracie Spinks

The march – which will take place in the town on March 5 to mark International Women’s Day – is being organised by local health worker, Varria Russell-White, with the backing of Gracie’s mum and dad, Alison Heaton and Richard Spinks.

Gracie, 23, of Chesterfield, was murdered in Duckmanton on June 18 last year – four months after she contacted police to make an allegation of stalking about her killer, whose body was also discovered that day.

Chesterfield's Gracie Spinks with her beloved horse Paddy.

Alison and Richard said: “We fully support this march in Chesterfield and we will be attending it.

“Our beautiful daughter Gracie was taken far too early – as a family we do not want anyone else to go through what we have gone through and continue to go through.

“It’s time for change – and we can achieve it if we all stand together.”

At the end of last month, Gracie’s family travelled to London for a Parliamentary debate about their high-profile petition aimed at tackling stalking.

The Gracie’s Law petition calls for more funding for police forces to provide advocates to support stalking victims – and help officers investigate cases more thoroughly.

Alison and Richard added: “Changes need to be made across the board in all constabularies.

“Nationally, extra funding must be put in place to pay for dedicated advocates and trained personnel to deal with stalking victims’ complaints and reports.

“These specialists would support victims initially and throughout.

“The police have made some changes but it is not enough – action must be taken now to stop the ongoing violence against women and girls.

“We are on a mission to make people stand up and make changes in Parliament, in police forces and generally with everybody out there.

“If we stand together we can make changes for the better.

“This is Gracie’s message – it’s time for change.”

In 2021, at least 141 UK women were killed by men, or where a man was the principal suspect, according to Karen Ingala Smith, the chief executive of nia, a domestic and sexual violence charity working to end violence against women and girls.

Varria, who is organising the Chesterfield march, said: “We want to raise awareness of the harassment and violence that women face, from staring, catcalling and unwanted touching to sexual assault, domestic abuse, murder and rape.

“We want to increase awareness of women’s right to safety in our homes and workplaces, streets and communities.”

Varria is part of an international group called Peculiar Sisters.

This was founded by a group of teenage girls in a refugee camp in Nigeria, many of whom were taken from their homes during the Liberian civil war. They were raped, made child brides and saw their friends killed.

Varria said: “Wherever we live in the world we need to stand together in solidarity and to demand action and change.”

The march will assemble at Shentall Gardens, opposite Chesterfield Town Hall, from 10.30am on March 5, setting off at 11am before walking around town and returning to the starting point for a rally.

Everyone is urged to join and wear a splash of purple to show solidarity with Gracie’s family and friends.