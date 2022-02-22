‘Save our NHS’ rally to take place in Chesterfield town centre

Campaigners concerned for the future of the National Health Service will assemble by the Crooked Spire at Rykneld Square at 11am on Saturday before marching to New Square for a rally.

The event is part of a nationwide day of action organised by SOS NHS, a coalition of campaign groups and trade unions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

NHS campaigners in Chesterfield town centre ahead of this weekend's march.

Hilary Cave, from the local Save our NHS, told the Derbyshire Times: “The key demands of the day will be for an emergency injection of £20billion to get the NHS through its current crisis, and to fund a decent pay rise for NHS staff.

“Without fair pay, staffing shortages will cost lives.

“Also, the Health and Social Care Bill which is going through Parliament just now will take money away from front-line health care into profits for private companies.

“We are in favour of a fully public NHS and an end to privatisation.”

She added: “The Chancellor, Rishi Sunak, is delivering his budget in March.

“We invite all Chesterfield residents, who care about the pressures on our NHS, to join us and send a clear message to the Government that we will not stand by while the NHS is under such pressure.

“We must rebuild our underfunded hospital and GP services.

“Recruit, retain and properly pay our health and care staff.

“Do come along and join us.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and the Chancellor have said an upcoming National Insurance rise, which will raise £12billion every year, is vital to help the NHS and fix the social care system.

For more information about SOS NHS, visit www.sosnhs.org