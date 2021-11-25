Man who died in Chesterfield house fire identified as inquest opens

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze on Sanforth Street at around 5am on November 10.

A man sadly died at the scene.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emergency services at the scene of a serious house fire in Chesterfield.

His inquest was opened on Thursday at Chesterfield Coroner’s Court, where he was publicly identified as 76-year-old Robert Kugler, also known as Bob.

Sarah Huntbach, assistant coroner, told the court a provisional cause of his death had been given as ‘inhalation of fire fumes and burning’.

She offered her condolences to Mr Kugler’s loved ones and said the circumstances surrounding his death were ‘very traumatic’.

“There will be a full investigation carried out,” she added – as she adjourned the inquest to a date to be fixed.

Following the tragedy, tributes poured in for Mr Kugler, with many calling him a ‘wonderful’ man.

In a statement released after the tragedy, a Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “On arrival at the scene firefighters were met by a well-developed fire on the ground floor of the property.

“Firefighters rescued one female occupant who was handed into the care of paramedics and taken to hospital for precautionary checks, but tragically one male casualty was pronounced dead at the scene.

“The thoughts and sympathy of everyone at Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service remain with the family and friends of the deceased at this distressing time.

“A joint police and fire investigation has concluded that the most probably cause of the fire was accidental electrical.”

For advice and information about fire safety, visit www.derbys-fire.gov.uk