Chatsworth tight-lipped over ‘too expensive’ Christmas market

The festive event took place between November 6 and 24 and offered more than 100 stalls with a wide range of Christmas gifts and decorations.

In a recent letter to the Derbyshire Times, a resident said he visited the market with his wife and relatives – and had concerns.

Chatsworth Christmas fair offered gifts galore.

He said: “I paid TWENTY quid for the privilege of parking my motor 50 feet nearer the house. Looking round the stalls, most of the prices were eye-watering, to say the least.

“Even so, not having had any breakfast, we decided on a cob apiece. She had a hot roast pork with stuffing and apple sauce and I had a plain bacon cob.

“The roast pork cob was £8 and my bacon cob was £5. The roast pork one in particular had a filling that looked like the contents of a child’s nappy, even though the wife said it was ‘not bad’.

“So if you're planning to go to Chatsworth for the fair, eat before you go and take PLENTY of cash.”

Other complaints have been made on social media about the event being ‘too expensive’.

The Derbyshire Times asked Chatsworth if it wanted to say anything in response to the criticism – but no comment was given.

Chatsworth’s website states: “Where better to start your Christmas shopping than at the Chatsworth Christmas market. With over 100 market stalls offering a wide range of Christmas gifts and decorations, it's a great way to start the festive season. You can also explore our own exclusive ranges in the Stables shop with a wide range of home and fashion gifts, and lots of lovely stocking fillers.

“Take a break from shopping and enjoy a mulled wine or a German beer at one of our outdoor bars, or sample some delicious food, with gourmet burgers and sausages, hot pork rolls, pancakes, churros and more.

“There's live music too, guaranteed to get you in the festive spirit.”

