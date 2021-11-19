Letter: Food prices at Chatsworth Christmas Fair were eye-watering

The wife and I went to the opening of the Chatsworth House Christmas fair with relatives.

Not wanting to be left out, I paid TWENTY quid for the privilege of parking my motor 50 feet nearer the house. Looking round the stalls, most of the prices were eye-watering, to say the least.

Even so, not having had any breakfast, we decided on a cob apiece. She had a hot roast pork with stuffing and apple sauce and I had a plain bacon cob.

One reader is unhappy at the price of food at the recent Chatsworth House Christmas fair.

The roast pork cob was £8 and my bacon cob was £5. The roast pork one in particular had a filling that looked like the contents of a child’s nappy, even though the wife said it was ‘not bad’.

So if you're planning to go to Chatsworth for the fair, eat before you go and take PLENTY of cash.

Harry (full name supplied)

Derbyshire

