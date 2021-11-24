Man missing from Wingerworth home

Harvey Good, 58, last spoke to his family at around 4pm on Monday and he was seen getting on to a train to London at Chesterfield station just before 1.30pm on Tuesday.

A Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson said: “We are concerned for Harvey’s welfare and would like to hear from anyone who may have seen him or know where he might be.”

Harvey is white, around 5ft 10in and of a thin build with balding hair.

Harvey Good is missing from his Wingerworth home.

He was last seen wearing blue jeans and a black parka coat and was carrying a small holdall bag.

Anyone with information on Harvey’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.

Facebook – send a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message the force’s contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the contact form at www.derbyshire.police.uk/ContactUs