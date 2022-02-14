Magpie spotted perched on Magpie Way road sign in Chesterfield
A magpie has been snapped on top of the Magpie Way road sign in Chesterfield.
Monday, 14th February 2022
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:37 pm
Daniel Heathcote sent the Derbyshire Times the quirky picture over the weekend.
He said: “I was out doing a delivery round and came across it.
“He looked quite at home there!”
Magpies are birds of the Corvidae family.
Like other members of their family, they are widely considered to be intelligent creatures.
Magpies are famous for collecting all kinds of objects, particularly anything shiny, to decorate nests.