Magpie spotted perched on Magpie Way road sign in Chesterfield

A magpie has been snapped on top of the Magpie Way road sign in Chesterfield.

By Michael Broomhead
Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:35 pm
Updated Monday, 14th February 2022, 12:37 pm

Daniel Heathcote sent the Derbyshire Times the quirky picture over the weekend.

MORE: Police probe ‘disturbance’ in Derbyshire town

He said: “I was out doing a delivery round and came across it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A magpie on Magpie Way in Chesterfield.

“He looked quite at home there!”

Magpies are birds of the Corvidae family.

Like other members of their family, they are widely considered to be intelligent creatures.

Magpies are famous for collecting all kinds of objects, particularly anything shiny, to decorate nests.

MORE: Removal plans approved for listed building ahead of bank’s closure in Chesterfield

Support your Derbyshire Times by becoming a digital subscriber. You will see 70 per cent fewer ads on stories, meaning faster load times and an overall enhanced user experience. Visit www.derbyshiretimes.co.uk/subscriptions

ChesterfieldMagpiesDerbyshire TimesPoliceDerbyshire