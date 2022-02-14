Magpie spotted perched on Magpie Way road sign in Chesterfield

Daniel Heathcote sent the Derbyshire Times the quirky picture over the weekend.

He said: “I was out doing a delivery round and came across it.

A magpie on Magpie Way in Chesterfield.

“He looked quite at home there!”

Magpies are birds of the Corvidae family.

Like other members of their family, they are widely considered to be intelligent creatures.

Magpies are famous for collecting all kinds of objects, particularly anything shiny, to decorate nests.