Police probe ‘disturbance’ in Derbyshire town

The incident happened in Ripley, on Market Place and Oxford Street, at around 6pm on Wednesday.

A ‘large group of young people’ were ‘acting in an anti-social manner’, according to a Derbyshire Constabulary spokesperson.

They added: “Officers attended the scene at the team and stopped and searched a number of those present and took three boys, two 15-year-olds and a 14-year-old, home to their parents.

Officers investigating reports of a disturbance in Ripley town centre are appealing for the public’s help.

“Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances of the disturbance and officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area who can help with their enquiries.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 916-090222.

