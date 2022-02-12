Removal plans approved for listed building ahead of bank’s closure in Chesterfield

The Royal Bank of Scotland’s branch at 2 Stephenson Place will shut for good on April 7 – as more people sort out their finances via mobile and online.

Parent company the NatWest Group has now been granted listed building consent to remove signage and an external ATM and night safe from the property, which was constructed in 1907 and was formerly known as William and Glyn's Bank and Bank Chambers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Royal Bank of Scotland's branch on Stephenson Place, Chesterfield, will close for good in early April.

According to the NatWest Group, the ‘scope of removal work to the building will be minimal and will not affect the condition of the building’.

The company added: “The sandstone cladding and ledge from where the ATM and night safe are removed will be reinstated.

“Material used for the sandstone cladding and ledge will match the original wall geology, stone colour patternation, texture, bond and grout detail.”

Many people in Chesterfield will be concerned that another town centre building – and a very prominent one – will soon be empty.

Stephenson Place in 1914.

Giving the reason for the closure, a Royal Bank of Scotland spokesperson said: “As with many industries, most of our customers are shifting to mobile and online banking – because it’s faster and easier for people to manage their financial lives.

“We understand and recognise that digital solutions aren’t right for everyone or every situation, and that when we close branches we have to make sure that no one is left behind.

“We take our responsibility seriously to support the people who face challenges in moving online, so we are investing to provide them with support and alternatives that work for them.”

Royal Bank of Scotland customers are able to use services at the NatWest branch in Market Place – which is less than a quarter of a mile away from the Stephenson Place outlet – or at the Post Office on Newbold Road.

For customers who are over the age of 60 and are unsure how to sign up or use digital banking services, there is a dedicated support line which is open 8am to 8pm seven days a week on 0800 051 4177.