Derbyshire police chief hits back after Tories accused of ‘letting down’ residents over officer numbers

According to the Liberal Democrats, the Government has a target of recruiting 283 police officers in Derbyshire by March next year.

The party’s analysis of Home Office data shows the county’s officer numbers rose by only 40 in the last year – with a total of 107 extra cops recruited by Derbyshire Constabulary since the Government’s Uplift campaign started in September 2019.

Angelique Foster, Derbyshire's Police and Crime Commissioner.

Councillors Maggie Kellman, Nick Redihough and Tom Snowdon, who represent Walton for the Liberal Democrats on Chesterfield Borough Council, have questioned whether the Government will recruit another 176 officers in Derbyshire by March 2023 and actually hit the 283 target.

But Angelique Foster, Derbyshire’s Conservative PCC, said: “The Chief Constable has confirmed that there are still new recruits joining Derbyshire Constabulary in this financial year, with a significant number starting in March.

“The force is fully committed to delivering the numbers of additional officers through the Uplift funding.

“I have made it clear to her that I expect the full number of Uplift officers to be in post by the end of March 2023.

“These additional officers will support the delivery of strong local policing, as set out in my Police and Crime Plan, in every area of Derbyshire.”

Coun Snowdon said many people raise policing issues when he is out knocking on doors locally.

“We need more officers available to respond to every day crime – but the Government is not hitting the numbers it promised at the last election,” he added.

“People in Derbyshire are being let down and taken for granted by this Conservative Government.

“With so many local crimes going unsolved, we desperately need more police on our streets and in our communities.”

Coun Redihough added: “The Conservatives’ pledge to boost police officer numbers looks set to become yet another of their broken promises.

“Liberal Democrats are calling for a return to proper community policing, where officers are visible, trusted and known personally to local people.”